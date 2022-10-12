Bleach: Thousand New Year Wars To Premiere On 11 Oct 2022 - TechnoChops

Bleach: Thousand is coming for fans across the world, as it was hinted at New York Comic Con.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Premiere:

According to the reports and sources that you can find on social media and the internet, it tells that at the event of New York Comic Con. There was a panel that was hosted by special guests King Vader and Stella Chuu, who then shared a few of their experiences with Bleach and cosplay. It seems pretty clear that the series has meant a lot to both of them since it started airing on Adult Swim, and in order to share that appreciation, they both were judges for an impromptu Bleach-themed cosplay competition. There were around 25 cosplayers, and three were cherry-picked to receive the prize that they collected backstage.

During the first half of the panel, we received two special video messages from Masakazu Morita, the voice behind Ichigo, who did a great job of hyping the fans even though it was clearly a pre-recorded message. Then finally, Morita counted us down to the first episode of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War.

Quincy king took around 999 years to regain his strength. Hollows are disappearing all throughout Japan, and the Soul Society will be doing everything it can to not even rely on a ‘substitute soul reaper’.

The premier wasn’t all about just continuing an anime that many individuals have grown up with, but also it was about celebrating what that show means to many people out there. Because of the fact that the manga and anime of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War ended a while ago, Bleach still has a strong fan base across the world.

Fans have to wait for some days to experience Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War.

What You Need To Know About Bleach:

Bleach is an amazing anime that revolves around a story of a supernatural fantasy series that is written and illustrated by Tite Kubo. Pierrot, the animation studio, is responsible for the first 14 seasons of Bleach, and it will be making the TYBW adaptation.

The story starts with a person name Ichigo Kurosaki, a 15 y/o boy who can see ghosts. When shinigami Rukia Kuchiki gives him her powers in a desperate life-and-death situation against a Hollow-monsters with a taste for human souls. Ichigo becomes embroiled in the Soul Society’s affairs, and an afterlife modelled after feudal Japan.