Crunchyroll To Premiere My Hero Academia Season 6 On the 15th of October 2022 - TechnoChops

Crunchyroll has announced that they will be premiering the My Hero Academia S6 in the upcoming days.

My Hero Academia Season 6:

According to reliable sources that are present on social media, fan websites and the internet, it tells that Crunchyroll announced on Saturday at the My Hero Academia’s panel at New York Comic Con that the streaming of Season 6 in English dubbing will be kicking off from the 15th of October 2022.

The anime premiered on the 1st of October. The season will be airing for two continuous cours (quarters of a year). There will be a total of 25 episodes.

The all-new season adapts the ‘Paranormal Liberation War’ arc of Kohei Horikoshi’s original manga. It featured an all-out war between the heroes and villains. SUPER BEAVER will be performing the opening theme song ‘Hitamuki’, and Kiro Akiyama will be performing the ending theme song ‘SKETCH’. At the moment, Crunchyroll is streaming the anime, and it is airing in Japan right now.

The very first 13-episode season premiered back in April 2016. The other 25 episodes of the second season premiered in the same month of April. The third season had 25 episodes which premiered in April 2018. The 4th season of My Hero Academia premiered in Japan during the month of October 2019, and it came with 25 episodes. There was a two-episode anime that streamed back in August 2020. Funimation and Crunchyroll stream all of the episodes.

The fifth season of My Hero Academia premiered in Japan in March 2021, and it was aired for 25 episodes.

What You Need To Know About My Hero Academia:

My Hero Academia is an anime that is set in a world where superpowers are known as Quirks. The story revolves around Izuku Midoriya, a boy who has no Quirk but still thinks and dreams of becoming a superhero himself. He is scouted and trained by All Might, Japan’s greatest hero, who bestows his Quirk on Midoriya after watching and recognizing his potential. He then helps him get enrolled in a prestigious high school for superheroes in training.

The anime and manga of My Hero Academia are pretty much popular with fans across the world. People look forward to the new chapters of the manga and new seasons of anime to get to experience something new every time.