Black Clover Chapter 341: Release Date, Spoilers: Asta New Power Up - TechnoChops

Fan-favorite Black Clover will be returning back this week with a new chapter. Fans have to wait for some time to experience it.

Black Clover Chapter 341:

According to the reports and sources that are circulating on the internet and social media, it tells that Black Clover’s Chapter 341 is in the pipeline right now. It will be coming soon for anime and manga fans across the world. They have to wait for some days to experience the latest chapter of Black Clover.

The sources, which are reliable and trustworthy for their leaks and rumors, tell that the manga will be dropping on 16th October 2022. That would be the Sunday of this week. It will be out at 12:00 PM, and fans who are waiting for the manga can check it out on the official platform of MangaPlus and Shueisha if they want to read in English and other languages. Fans from across the world can check the release time of their region:

7 AM at Pacific Time

9 AM at Central Time

10 AM at Eastern Time

3 PM at British Time

4 PM at Central European Time

8:30 PM at Indian Standard Time

Black Clover was absent for almost a week, but now it’s back with a bang. It will be coming with an important chapter of this manga. It will be updated on Sunday. The following chapter will provide additional information regarding the Land of the Sun.

The fact that Asta wasn’t able to safeguard his sister Lily is the greatest regret he has right now. In the previous chapter of Black Clover, Asta makes her first appearance with Liebe. Following the events which have happened in recent times, in which fans witnessed Ryuya Ryudo treating Asta in Hino Country. Now the fans know that he also healed Liebe, who is currently recuperating somewhere else. What happened to Sister Lily now makes Asta curious about the identity of the mystery shogun who came to his rescue. There was some information that Asta gleaned about the man who was Yami’s friend.

Where To Read Chapter 341?

Fans across the world can read the latest chapter of Black Clover from the official website of Shueisha Shōnen Jump Weekly or Manga Plus. They will be able to read the latest three chapters if they aren’t subscribed to the service, and if they pay for the subscription, they will have access to many chapters of Black Clover.