Nintendo Drops Official Trailer Of The Super Mario Bros - TechnoChops

The very famous game Super Mario Bros movie is arriving for fans across the world.

Super Mario Bros Movie:

According to the reports and sources that are circulating on the internet and social media, it tells that the famous company Nintendo has dropped the official teaser trailer for the movie adaptation of their very famous video game ‘Super Mario Bros.’ Chris Pratt will be voicing the main and iconic character in the film. Fans across the world have to wait for the film to be released soon for them.

The favorite childhood character of many people will be coming with Princess Peach and taking over the cinemas across the world.

The video game maker Nintendo has collaborated with the animation studio, Illumination to roll out the very first-computer animated version of the adventure comedy game to the bigger screens. It has excited a lot of fans worldwide with the very first look of the movie.

The trailer, which was released on Thursday, starts with Bowser (Jack Black), that is being introduced as the ‘King of the Koopas.’ He has invaded the icy kingdom and got his hands on the coveted gold star, having a face-to-face with the penguins.

The trailer later shows Mario (Chris Pratt’s voice) with his landing in the Mushroom Kingdom, where he will meet Toad (Keegan-Michael Key) just when he tries to reach the blue mushroom.

It is in the reports that the film will be dropping on April 7 next year. It will be hitting the cinemas in early April. Fans can look forward to it and save the date for this movie.

Super Mario Bros:

Super Mario Bros is an amazing game developed and published by Nintendo. It was made for the Nintendo Entertainment System (NES). The game is known as the greatest video game of all time. The game gets all the praise because of its controls. It is also one of the best-selling games of all time. Around 58 million copies of this game have been sold worldwide.

Nintendo has been re-releasing games on new Nintendo systems. Mario and Super Mario Bros have become prominent in popular culture.

Fans of Super Mario Bros can expect the movie to be dropping in the next year. There will be new trailers for the fans to keep up the hype. They can keep track of the updates coming out from Nintendo for the movie.