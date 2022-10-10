iPhone 14 Pro Randomly Restarting While Charging For Some Users - TechnoChops

Apple recently rolled out it’s iPhone 14 Pro, and some of the units are having problems restarting when they are charging.

iPhone 14 Pro Randomly Restarting:

According to the reports and sources that are circulating on the internet and social media, it tells that some of the iPhone 14 Pros are having problems like restarting when they are charging. Some of the users reported that it is happening on the MagSafe charger and the Lightning charger.

There was a post made by Redditor in which there were many users complaining about the iPhone 14 Pro restarting randomly for no reason during the charging. The very first post was made recently:

‘I just got the iPhone 14 Pro, and ever since, I noticed that it restarts while charging (MagSafe/Cable). I can’t find anything online, and other than that, it functions as normal. It does not restart at all while it’s off the charger. Anyone else having similar issues?’

There was another user who said that the iPhone 14 Pro Max running iOS 16.0.1 was booting up automatically every 10-20 minutes during the charging procedure. Several users said that they are having the same problem on iOS 16.0.2 and iOS 16.1 beta.

Solution For The Problem:

After this was getting out of hand, Apple Support rolled out a few tips on how to get rid of this issue:

Full restore from backup with DFU

Full restore from backup with Recovery Mode

Disabling the optimized charging

Uninstalling Eufy app

The other user then said:

‘After a few days of frustration, I also noticed a sort of pattern. It only happens when a battery is charging between 90-95% (especially 93%) and the phone its in idle. (…) and so far, the only thing that worked for me (as of now, two nights without reboots) is disabling background app refresh.’

At the moment, the best option for everyone is to return their iPhones within the 14-day period and get another one. Ask for its replacement at the local Apple Store.

As of now, it’s totally unclear how many iPhone 14 Pro models have been affected by this issue. However, battery problems that are circulating on the internet and social media are pretty concerning for Apple.

Apple will be fixing this issue in their new software update, so the users don’t face such problems in the future.