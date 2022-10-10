iPhone 15 Pro Max may be named iPhone 15 Ultra: Mark Gurman - TechnoChops

Apple will be replacing the ‘Pro Max’ with the all-new ‘Ultra’ models.

iPhone 15 Ultra:

According to the reports and rumors that are circulating on the internet and social media, it tells that Apple is currently working on the iPhone 15 Ultra. They will be ditching the Pro Max models next year, and their huge 6.7-inch iPhone will be coming with the Ultra tag.

Mark Gurman, known as a reliable source of Apple’s iPhones and other devices, says that the next iPhone will be coming with the ‘Ultra’

In other reports, there are rumors that Apple will is coming with a USB-C and a name change. Cupertino-based company will be replacing their branding of Pro Max with the Ultra, according to Gurman.

Gurman stated, ‘Based on Apple’s current pattern, we can expect a revamped iPhone design next year, coinciding with a shift to USB-C and the potential of a new Ultra model replacing the Pro Max.’

This shift of using the Ultra branding for Apple’s flagship phones will come following the footsteps of the naming decisions which Apple has recently made. Apple has already rolled out its most rugged and extreme Apple Watch with the name tag of Apple Watch Ultra. Moreover, there’s another Apple’s very own product with the name tag of Ultra, ‘M1 Ultra’. The chip is the most powerful Apple chip to date right now.

As of now, there are no specific details for the iPhone 15. The iPhone 15 lineup is still a year away, but we can expect Apple to come with a USB-Type C port next year. In addition to this, there are other rumors that suggest there will be hole-punch and pill-shaped cutouts in the whole lineup of phones.

Apple iPhone:

iPhone is an incredible high-end flagship phone that is made by Apple. It is popular for its iOS operating system, which competes with the Android OS. Many individuals across the world love the iPhone because of its camera system, security, privacy, and blazing-fast chipset inside it.

It competes with all kinds of flagships from other companies, and it outperforms them very easily because of the high-end materials that are used to build an iPhone.

Apple recently rolled out the iPhone 14 series, which has a market share of 60% in the smartphone category.