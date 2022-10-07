Elon Musk To Proposes To Purchase Twitter For Originally Agreed $44bn. - TechnoChops

The famous businessman and owner of SpaceX, Elon Musk, is thinking of purchasing Twitter for $44bn.

According to the reports and sources that are circulating on the internet and social media, it tells that the deal is on. Elon Musk is purchasing the biggest social media platform, Twitter. In the month of April, the world’s richest man agreed to join the board crew of a social network. However, he changed his mind the next week. He then thought of signing a deal to purchase the company. After some days, he was tweeting insults at its leaders. In July, he said the deal is already off right now. As of now, on 3rd October, he said he’s going to purchase Twitter.

Some of the reports say that Twitter’s shares leapt from $43 to $52. Meanwhile, Musk’s offer was $54.20. All of the shareholders of Twitter agreed with the takeover, and antitrust regulators see no issue with this acquisition. The deal is about to be secured in the upcoming days.

If the deal goes swiftly, Twitter will have won the world’s highest-stakes game of chicken. Elon Musk has claimed that he was backing out because Twitter had more bots as its users, and there were fake users present on the social media platform.

There were rumors that Twitter would be offering Mr. Musk a discount to avoid fighting in court, but Mr. Musk is the one who has blinked.

His case always looked doomed because the bots’ argument was thin. Mr. Musk may have thought of only paying a termination fee of $1bn. The judge sided with Twitter in the pre-trial hearings, raising expectations that she will be ordering the owner of Tesla, Co. to give up $44bn.

The trial’s discovery process was proving damaging. On 28th September, the court released 33 pages in which there were text messages between the business buddies and the magnate.

‘You have my word’, – Jason Calacanis, a would-be Twitter investor, quoting ‘The Lord of The Rings,’ ‘Put me in the game, coach!’

Twitter is an amazing social media platform that lets you connect with public figures, family, and friends. You can tweet anything you like. Users can follow their favorite celebrities and stay connected with them. You can share pictures and videos on this social media platform.