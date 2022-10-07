YouTube Testing 4K Video Playback As A Premium Feature - TechnoChops

YouTube is working on a 4K video playback that will be coming as their premium feature for the public.

YouTube Premium 4K Video Playback Testing:

According to the reports that are circulating on the internet and social media, it tells that YouTube is currently working on bringing a 4K video playback in their YouTube Premium. As of now, YouTube already lets its users consume content at the highest possible resolution, with ads going on in between. This feature will be coming soon to the service, and it will let the users watch videos at playback with higher resolution.

There are some posts on Reddit, and YouTube has been seen testing the 4K video playback feature in the premium subscription. At the moment, there’s no official word from YouTube till now. If the company decides to pass it as their premium feature, users will get to play videos on YouTube with 1440p resolution with ads or simply subscribe to the ad-free plan.

As per other sources and reports, YouTube is also testing videos with as many as 12 ads in between its videos. The company has revealed that the number of ads would only be applied to a specific ad format that is known as bumper ads. Each ad would last for only six seconds.

Individuals who want an ad-free experience or want to watch videos at 4K without getting interrupted can subscribe to the premium plan, which is available in monthly, 3-months, and yearly plans.

The premium plan allows the users to download the videos, watch them using the PiP (picture-in-picture) feature, and get access to millions of official songs on YouTube Music.

YouTube Premium:

YouTube launched its premium back in 2018. It is a subscription service that potential users can subscribe to it. They can choose their plans according to their needs, and they will enjoy all the perks of this premium service. It offers multiple features to the users. The main highlight feature of this subscription service is its ad-free user experience. You won’t find any ads on this service.

If you aren’t subscribed to the premium service, you will experience ads popping up during your watch time. If you want a smooth and fun-filled experience with no breaks, then YouTube Premium is the best option for you.

You can wait for some days as YouTube Premium will be coming with the 4K resolution with a playback feature in the future.