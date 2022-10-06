Meta Working On Profile Switching Tool To Hop Between Facebook & Instagram Easily - TechnoChops

The tech giant, Meta, is currently working on a profile-switching tool that will make it convenient for Facebook and Instagram users to switch between.

Meta Adding Profile Switching Tool:

According to the reports and sources that are circulating on the internet and social media, it tells that Meta is currently working on a profile-switching tool for Facebook and Instagram. As of now, they are on a mission to add more simple things to the lives of their users. They want to make it convenient for users to switch between Facebook and Instagram.

Nowadays, the company is busy working on a switching tool for the profiles that are created on both of the platforms. This tool will make anyone who’s working on one profile will make them jump to another on the other app. It will be linked using the company’s very own centralized hub, which is known as Accounts Center.

Meta wrote on Twitter, ‘We are introducing new features that make it easier to create, switch between and get notified for multiple on Facebook and Instagram.’ They further add a link to their Newsroom.

Whenever the users are logged in to one application, they can switch to a different platform and application by toggling into using a new profile menu, and this is where you can find any of the other linked accounts.

Meta breaks this news to the public via a notification signal about how it will be becoming easy to create, linking, switch, and make the most of this new tool. Furthermore, you can also receive notifications for different profiles of yours, so it is pretty simple, and everyone loves it. Meta has been encouraging other users to come forward and make the most out of their connected experience. This new feature that is new in the Accounts Center is amazing. The whole idea is to become unified with the same identity across different platforms.

Facebook rebranded them as ‘Meta’ back in 2021. The rebranding made headlines for many days, and people were surprised at how things would be changing in the ‘meta’.

Meta is all about the metaverse. It will entail augmented, virtual, and mixed-reality technologies inside it. It will be an incredible and immersive effect on the online experience. Meta is working to make the interaction into a fully-realized computer-generated world.