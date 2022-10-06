Samsung Copies iOS 16 Lock Screen Customization features in One UI 5 Beta - TechnoChops

The Korean giant, Samsung, has copied Apple’s latest firmware, iOS 16’s lock screen idea.

One UI 5 Beta:

According to the reports and sources that are circulating on the internet and social media, it tells that the Korean giant, Samsung, has copied the iOS 16’s new lock screen customization feature in their new One UI 5 Beta.

The lock screen customization on the iOS 16 is the main highlight of this year. This feature, combined with the Dynamic Island on the iPhone 14 Pro, gives a fresh new look to your iPhone and your lock screen. It lets the user create something that makes it true for them without having any troubles. As of now, it seems that Samsung is copying the same features and introducing them under their latest One UI 5.0 beta.

Some Android manufacturers are trying to mock the Dynamic Island feature using their software. Meanwhile, Samsung has decided to take things to the next level by using the same method of customizing your lock screen. This method pretty much looks like the one that we will see on the iOS 16 phones and iPhone 14 series.

iOS 16 Lock Screen-Like Customizations in Android:

As per the leaks and rumors, it tells that most of the developers and third-party theme designers are making iOS 16 lock screens-like customizations for Android phones. Users of Android will probably be getting the same customizations in their new Android update because third-party designers have started to work on these customizations.

There will be cloning of the iOS 16 lock-screen for Android phones in the upcoming months. A Twitter user, Vaibhav Jain, shared a picture of the flagship phone of Samsung, the S22 Ultra, next to the latest Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max.

He wrote in the tweet on 26th September 2022, ‘And I thought Xiaomi will be the first to copy Apple iOS 16 Lockscreen *insert emoji* …. Samsung it is… One UI 5 Beta 3…”

If you see clearly, you will start to notice that Samsung indeed copied iOS 16. The Twitter user pointed out that Good Lock was never ever an official part of Samsung’s UI. It was more than a module that you had to install on your phone separately. Most of the individuals were aware that One UI 5.0, based on Android 13, will be coming with heavy customization.