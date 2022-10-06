Elon Musk To Provide Satellite Assistance To Florida During Hurricane - TechnoChops

A popular businessman and a famous EV car company owner, Elon Musk, has said that we will be providing satellite assistance to Florida’s hurricane.

Satellite Assistance To The Affected Areas of Florida:

According to the reports and sources that are circulating on the internet and social media, it tells that Elon Musk will be providing satellite assistance to the areas which were affected by floods in recent days. SpaceX will be providing internet services in the areas of the state that were destroyed by Hurricane Ian, the governor of Florida announced on Saturday.

Gov. Ron DeSantis wrote on his Twitter handle on Saturday about the referencing of SpaceX’s Starlink broadband service. He said in his statement, ‘Thanks to your innovative technology, Floridians will be able to better connect with their loved ones.’

This effort will be deploying more than 100 Starlink internet kits in Southwest Florida. It is a region particularly hard hit by the storm. As of Sunday morning, there were more than 865,000 individuals who didn’t have access to power, the New York Times reported.

DeSantis told the reporters on Saturday, as per Reuters, ‘We are working with Elon Musk and Starlink satellite. They are positioning those Starlink satellites to provide good coverage in the southwest area of Florida and other affected areas. We are expecting 120 additional large Starlink units to deploy to Southwest Florida.’

As we know, this isn’t the first time SpaceX provided assistance and lent a hand to a place where a crisis was going on. The company also helped war-torn Ukraine earlier this year. It delivered thousands of Starlink satellite kits following Russia’s invasion back in February.

In the month of June, Musk said that SpaceX had delivered 15,000 Starlink internet kits over the last three months. Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, praised Musk for his assistance in providing internet services to keep the citizens informed and stopping Russian propaganda from spreading.

Zelensky told a media outlet, ‘It helped us a lot, in many moments related to the blockade of our cities, towns, and related to the occupied territories.’

SpaceX, or let’s just say Space Exploration Technologies Corp, is an American spacecraft manufacturer, space launch provider, and satellite communications corporation. The headquarter of this company is in Hawthorne, California. It was founded in 2002 by Tesla’s owner, Elon Musk.