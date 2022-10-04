Apple Secretly Redesigned The iPhone 14 To Make It Easier To Repair. - TechnoChops

The tech giant Apple has redesigned its new flagship phone, iPhone 14, which makes it easier to repair.

Apple iPhone 14’s New Design:

According to the reports and sources, it tells that Apple has redesigned its new flagship phone, iPhone 14, to make it easier for the repair process. There’s a teardown video from iFixit which shows a major repairability improvement: removing the back glass. The video showcases how you can lift the rear glass panel conveniently by using a heating mat, a suction handle, and an opening pick. It’s a huge deviation from what we were getting in the past few generations of iPhones. They weren’t so repair-friendly.

The video owner describes the process in a more elaborated way in a detailed post on its site. It notes that the back glass is ‘simply secured with two screws and a single connector.’ Reports tell that Apple has used an adhesive that isn’t that strong. It makes it easier for the repairing person to take off the back panel without using expensive tools. iFixit also says that removing the same screws will make the screen accessible for the users, just in case they need to repair it as well.

Apple started shipping their phones with glass-back with the iPhone 8 series. No doubt it was a difficult job to replace that panel and an inexpensive job. At that time, replacing your iPhone 8’s back glass cost $349 and $399 for the iPhone 8 Plus.

Last year, Apple lowered their price to repair the back glass on their iPhone 12 and iPhone 13. They went to $29 instead of $99. If you want affordable back glass panels, you need AppleCare Plus service for that.

In the past, even if you wanted to repair the glass, it required a laser or careful break and removing every piece of glass from the panel.

At the moment, Apple is quiet about this repairability update for the iPhone 14. It is odd if you consider the steps you need to do when it comes to repairing the backglass. Earlier this year, Apple launched its self-repair service that supplies users with the parts they need to fix in their iPhone 12 series, 13 series, and M1 MacBooks.

iPhone 14:

Last month, Apple rolled out its new flagship series, iPhone 14. All of the phones are pretty amazing, and they have a better camera setup. Inside the phone, there’s a quicker and blazing-fast performing chipset paired up with a power-efficient battery. At the back of the phone, there’s a beautiful glass that gives an aesthetic feeling to the user.