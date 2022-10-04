WhatsApp User To Be Able To Edit Send Messages Soon - TechnoChops

WhatsApp, a famous instant-messaging platform, will let its users edit the sent messages.

Ability To Edit Send Messages:

According to the reports and sources that are circulating on the internet and social media, it tells that WhatsApp is currently working on bringing an ideal and useful feature for users. They can edit the message they have sent to the users. The Meta-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp is working to allow its users to edit their messages. It was reported in WABetaInfo.

As per sources, this online platform keeps track of new WhatsApp features. However, this new feature will be called Edit Message. The feature will be helpful for getting rid of errors whenever a user sends a message in a hurry.

At the moment, this feature is under development. It is discovered in the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.20.21 update. WhatsApp Edit Message feature will be coming in the next future update. Before the official rollout of the update, the feature is made to beta testers to test it in its all glory.

As of now, nobody knows how the feature will work. It’s possible that WhatsApp will be displaying an ‘Edited’ label next to the message which was edited. Moreover, the ability to edit messages might be available for a limited time period once a user hits the send button.

In other news, WhatsApp has started releasing the ability to manage who can see when you are online. As per the WABetaInfo, the ability to hide online status right now is only available to the Android Beta testers. This new feature comes in WhatsApp beta Android 2.22.20.9 version. The feature was mainly announced back in August 2022. This comes with new privacy options in the app’s settings, which enables users to change their last seen status to ‘Nobody,’ ‘Contacts,’ and ‘Everyone.’

WhatsApp stated, ‘ Seeing when friends or family are online helps us feel connected to one another, but we’ve all had times when we wanted to check our WhatsApp privately. For the moments you want to keep your online presence private, we’re introducing the ability to select who can and can’t see when you are online. This will start rolling out to all users this month.’

At the moment, nobody is sure about this update. We aren’t sure when we will be getting this update on both platforms, iOS, and Android. The public release of this update will be out soon. Users of this app have to wait for some days.