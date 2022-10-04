Intel Unveils “Raptor Lake” 13th Gen Core CPUs, With Overclockable Chips to Start - TechnoChops

Intel has rolled out its 13th Gen Core CPUs for the OC experience for users across the world.

Raptor Lake 13th Gen CPUs:

According to the reports and sources that are circulating on the internet and social media, it tells that there was Intel’s Innovation event was held in San Jose, California. The chipmaker told the audience in detail about their new invention of 13th Gen Core desktop processors, which are dubbed Raptor Lake-S. Like the previous gen, 12th Gen chips, Alder Lake, the first chips came unclocked (K or KF version). The non-K models come after this. Intel has told us that there will be 22 desktop chips in the 13th Gen lineup.

Dan Roger, senior director of mobile product marketing, has said, ‘Alder Lake was all about architecture, but Raptor Lake was built for speed.’

In other reports, it is said that these desktop chips will be coming with 125 watts of base power. The lower power will be 35- and 65- watt Raptor Lakes chip will follow.

Intel has teased the mobile versions of Raptor Lake, which will be following in 2023. It’s the same U (ultralight), P (mainstream-performance), H (power-user) and HX (unlocked) series. The P series of mobile chips were introduced with the 12th Gen Alder Lake family.

Dynamic tuning will be arriving to mobile, and there will be some new core-parking technologies that will be coming later in the year; it will take advantage of chips’ twin core types and the Thread Director technology that will be negotiating tasks between the cores.

For the kick-start, Intel is currently starting with the 125-watters for the enthusiasts, which is dubbed as ‘the world’s best gaming experience’. The company calls these chips a ‘hybrid architecture. The full power performance cores (P-cores) giving higher frame rates and lower-power efficient cores (E-cores) for other tasks while gaming.

Content creators will love the clock-rate hop-ups in every chip. The extra E-cores in all of these new chips will be an ideal thing for media and editing tasks that will be pushing the chips to their limits.

13th Gen Intel Core Unlocked CPUs:

For our readers, we have the model names and numbers of these new incredible Intel Core CPUs. Check them out below:

Core i9-13900K

Core i9-13900KF

Core i7-13700K

Core i7-13700KF

Core i5-13500K

Core i5-13500KF

The K versions come with the Integrated Intel UHD Graphics. Meanwhile, the KF version doesn’t have integrated graphics inside them. The KF versions are $25 cheaper than the K versions.