Post Stories For 60 Seconds Now On Instagram. How To Post Longer Videos? - TechnoChops

IG enthusiasts can post stories for 60 seconds on their favorite platform Instagram.

60-Seconds Length Stories on Instagram:

According to the reports and sources that are circulating on the internet and social media, it tells that the Meta-owned social media platform, Instagram, has rolled out a new feature that will allow users to put longer uninterrupted Stories of up to 60 seconds in length. The stories will go continuously without being broken up in between.

This feature will let the users share 60-second stories in one slide. At the moment, IG isn’t allowing users to share videos in stories in one go. It breaks the video into 15-second mini clips.

The company has been testing the change for selected users since last year. However, a spokesperson from Meta confirmed to TechCrunch on Friday that there will be a new update for the Instagram Stories that will be coming out for all of the users across the world.

The spokesperson said, ‘We are always working on ways to improve the Stories. Now, you will be able to play and create Stories continuously for up to 60 seconds, instead of being automatically cut into 15-second clips.’

For the users across the globe, they will receive a notification in which they will be introduced to ‘longer stories,’ and it will let them know that ‘videos up to 60 seconds long will no longer be broken up into segments’ whenever they will be updating the Instagram app.

This new update will enable a new way of viewing the Stories. This change will be part of Instagram’s new process of making the app simple and integrating more video options for users in the world. The social media giant has been chasing its competitor, TikTok, in the astronomical growth in the short-form video field.

The company has been increasing the limit of time length in the video features of their app. Back in June, the company added support for Instagram Reels of around 90 seconds. The previous was only for the 60-second limit.

A little about Instagram:

Instagram is an amazing app for people who want to share pictures of their favorite stuff. They can put pictures of beautiful landscapes, their portrait shots, and whatnot. The app has around 1.4 billion monthly active users. It is the most-downloaded app on both of the app stores, Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store.