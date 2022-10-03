Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 200: Release Date and Spoilers - TechnoChops

Jujutsu Kaisen’s Chapter 200 is in the pipeline. It will be coming in the next few days.

JJK Chapter 200:

According to the reports that are circulating on the internet and social media, it says that Chapter 200 will be coming for fans across the world in the upcoming days. Many fans have been curiously waiting for the new chapter. JJK has a huge fan base across the world.

At the moment, we aren’t sure about the spoilers and raw scans of the manga. The rough scans for Chapter 200 will be released on the internet 2 to 3 days before the spoilers. Fans will be able to look at the spoilers and raw scans before the final release of JJK Chapter 200.

According to the reports and sources that are circulating on the internet and social media, it tells that the release date of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 200 is set on 07 October 2022. We have the timing schedule of Chapter 200 for our manga fans from across the world:

8 AM for the Pacific Time

10 AM for the Central Time

11 AM for the Eastern Time

4 PM for the British Time

5 PM for the European Time

8:30 PM for the Indian Time

12:00 AM for the Japan Time

This is the official release schedule for the 200 Chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen. You can tune in after this time to experience the latest chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen. However, fans in Japan will be experiencing the chapter before the whole world.

What to Expect from Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 200?

As per the reports and sources, it tells that the plot of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 200 is still unknown. We will be bringing a short recap for our fans so that they can see what will be happening in the upcoming chapter:

‘After the Shibuya incident, Noritoshi Kamo realized that Kenjaku already had puppets in his clan. He tried to get the superiors to reverse their post-incident decisions in order to wipe them out, but Kenjaku was already several steps ahead of him. With no other options, Noritoshi joins Maki in the slaughter game, and they encounter a mysterious cursed spirit with a familiar presence.

Where To Read Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 200?

Fans who are looking forward to the release of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 200, can read the new chapter from Viz Media. It is an official site that offers the latest chapters in English. It is the official American publisher of Jujutsu Kaisen. You can subscribe to their service, and you will be able to access the chapters which are updated regularly.