Apple To Move 25% Production Of iPhones To India By 2025. - TechnoChops

The tech giant Apple is thinking of moving the 25% production of their iPhones to India by the year 2025.

Apple Shifting Production Of iPhone 14 To India:

According to the reports that are featured in J.P. Morgan tells, the tech giant is getting ready to start manufacturing an unspecified amount of its devices in India and Vietnam. As per the bank’s analysts, Apple will be shifting their 5% of global iPhone 14 production to India by late 2022. It is expected that there will be a 25% production of all iPhones in India by 2025.

Meanwhile, it is expected that there will be a 20% production of iPads and Apple Watches in Vietnam, as well as there will be 5% of MacBooks, and 65% of AirPods will be produced in the country by 2025, as reported.

As per Bloomberg, Apple has been planning to increase their production of the iPhone 14 phones by 6 million units as there was an expected surge in demand which failed to materialize.

There were some speculations about the companies, which included Apple, that they are looking to move their manufacturing from China as part of a China-plus-one or restoring policy. Some of the companies have shifted their supply chains to different destinations.

Foxconn and Wistron are among those firms that have been investing in India in recent years. Both of the companies are electronics manufacturers. The overall cost, which includes labour costs, has attracted both companies.

Samsung and Xiaomi have been manufacturing their handsets in the country, and Google has been in talks of starting their production of Pixel smartphones in India. Some weeks ago, tech giant Google reported that they have been considering the production of between 500,000 and 1 million units.

Moreover, most tech companies are thinking of moving their production to India. Apple is one of those companies, too.

Apple iPhone 14 Series:

Apple has recently released their new phone lineup of their predecessor iPhone 13 series, the iPhone 14 series. This whole new series comes with a new and improved camera setup that has faster and quicker performance than its competitors. The Pro models have a triple-camera setup with a LIDAR sensor and a new feature in the tablet-size notch, Dynamic Island. It is pretty amazing and helpful for many individuals out there.