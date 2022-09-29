Apple Comes Up With Fixes For iPhone 14 Pro Camera Issue - TechnoChops

The Cupertino-based company, Apple, has come up with the fixes for iPhone 14 Pro’s camera.

Camera Issue Resolved by Apple:

According to the reports and sources that are circulating on the internet and social media, it tells that the tech giant has come up with a fix for the iPhone 14 Pro camera issue. They said they were working on a software update which would resolve this problem. The rear camera of the phone was shaking whenever someone opened third-party apps on it.

Apple stated in a report, ‘We are aware of the issue for the camera shaking issue on iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max and a fix will be released next week’, a company’s spokesperson said it.

There were videos and posts that started to circulate on social media and websites in which users explained the issue which occurred whenever they were using the camera with Snapchat, TikTok and Instagram.

A YouTuber posted a video of the phone shaking while using the TikTok app. Reddit was flooded with similar issues by many Redditors.

Bloomberg, a renowned news agency, has said that the issue was the result of OIS (optical image stabilization) hardware which was malfunctioning in some of the cases with the third-party apps.

The new camera module on the iPhone 14 Pro has a 48-megapixel sensor for the main lens. Apple has put a 48MP for the first time in their phones. It is no doubt a major upgrade in this year’s device.

The phone has an incredible software interface at the top of the screen that is known as Dynamic Island. It works very well with the updated camera cutout to display information such as map directions or AirPods status.

This isn’t the first software update since the company released its latest mobile software, iOS 16. Users started to get updates on the launch day for iOS 16.0.1, which resolved an issue related to the activation of FaceTime.

Apple iPhone 14 Series:

Apple recently introduced their latest iPhone series, which is the successor of their famous iPhone 13 series. The newer iPhones come with the latest iOS 16 out of the box. The camera setup is incredible. What’s more interesting about this series is its battery-timing. You can go for one or more days without worrying about the charge. Inside the phone, there’s a blazing-fast processor, which is totally amazing.