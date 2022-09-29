iPhone 14 Owners Facing Issues – Apple Acknowledges - TechnoChops

iPhone 14 owners are facing issues, and the Cupertino-based company, Apple, has taken notice of it.

iPhone 14 Issues:

According to the reports, the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max users are facing several bugs and issues. Many users around the world started to report that they are facing issues which included something related to battery life, they aren’t able to use AirDrop, the camera is having problems, and there are more problems.

iPhone 14 series came with the latest iOS 16 out of the box. Some of the customers got iOS 16.0.1 out of the box in their brand-new iPhones. This update was for the people having issues with FaceTime and iMessage activation. However, other problems remained unfixed for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max customers.

Camera Shaking Issue:

As per the sources, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max users’ started to report that some of the models’ main camera vibrates whenever the camera is opened on social media apps like TikTok, Facebook, Snapchat and others. This resulted in a shaky video for many users.

In other reports, Apple said they would be resolving this issue in the next software update. They planned to release an update that will be resolving this issue and told their customers they don’t need to replace their hardware at the moment.

iPhones Unresponsive After Data Transferring Procedure:

MacRumors reported that there are some users saying that iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are getting unresponsive after they transferred their data from an older iPhone. Apple told these to force restart their iPhones to resolve the problem for a temporary time. However, these users have to wait for the next software update that will be arriving soon.

AirDrop Isn’t Working:

According to the reports, it tells that Apple’s easiest and simplest way to send items, AirDrop, is not working properly on iPhone 14 Pro series. Both of the models are having problems whenever they are attempting to AirDrop something from iPhone 14 Pro to any other iPhone. It shows them ‘waiting.’ As of now, the issues seem to be focused on the iPhone 14 Pro models. It is not the issue that most iOS 16 customers are facing.

Users of iPhone 14 series and iOS 16 customers have to wait for some time to get a stable iOS update in the upcoming days.