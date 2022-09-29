Tecno Camon 19 Pro Launches in Pakistan With 64 MP Night Portrait Camera - TechnoChops

Tecno’s successor of the Camon 18 series with beefier specs phone is here.

Tecno Camon 19 Pro:

According to the reports and sources that are circulating on the internet and social media, it tells that China’s very own leading smartphone brand, TECNO Mobile, is all set to launch the latest Camon 19 Pro. It comes with some innovative features. It is all set to come to Pakistan and other countries.

As per the leaks and rumors, it says that Tecno has worked and put all the efforts into bringing something incredible to this phone’s camera department. There’s a new technology inside it that nobody has seen in a smartphone before.

CEO of TECNO Mobile, Kelvin Zeng, says, ‘We are ecstatic to share that TECNO has achieved a new milestone in Pakistan with the launch of its first smartphone, which features the slimmest bezel and 64 MP RGBW technology. In the Pakistani market, TECNO has once again made history by offering features that are unmatched in the industry. This smartphone will represent an upscale model in its category with the best possible blend of tech, inventiveness, and aesthetics.’

Notable Features:

Tecno Camon 19 Pro comes with some amazing features. You can see the list below:

Industry-leading design

MediaTek Helio G96

8 GB RAM with 5 GB extendable RAM

128 GB and 256 GB variant

64MP wide camera with 50MP portrait camera with 2X Zoom

32MP Selfie Camera with AI Beauty Feature

Super Night Mode with Camera Pro Mode

0.98 mm Slimmest Bezel

6.8-inch Full HD+ display with flicker-free and smooth 120 Refresh Rate

5000 mAh with 33W flash charge

HiOS 8.6 is based on Android 12.

Price:

According to the reports and sources, the price of the TECNO Camon 19 Pro is around 49,999 PKR. You can get it from physical stores or place your order on any online store to get your hands on the latest smartphone from TECNO.

If you are in search of a phone that does all your job and it is affordable, then you can go for this phone as it will tick all the boxes for you. You will get an industry-leading camera with an ideal design. The cherry on top will be the blazing-fast processor that will be able to handle all the high-demanding tasks of your phone.