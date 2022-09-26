Chainsaw Man Anime To Premier on 11th October 2022 - TechnoChops

Chainsaw Man Anime is all set to premiere in the upcoming days.

Chainsaw Man Anime:

According to the reports and sources that are circulating on the internet and social media, it tells that fans across the world will be getting the Chainsaw Man anime in the upcoming days. The reliable and trusted leaker has claimed that the anime will be coming soon.

As per the leaks and rumors, it tells that the anime will come with a darker theme than many traditional series. There will be gory violence with super characters in it. The manga has been a fan favorite for many years of many fans across the world.

The anime adaption of Chainsaw Man will be going live and will be ready to be streamed via Crunchyroll in October 2022.

As per the reports and leaks by the reputable leaker, the release date has been set to 11th October.

There were rumors back in December 2020 about an anime that started when the unofficial Shōnen Jump News Twitter page tweeted that there was a TV anime adaptation for the Chainsaw Man that would be coming for the fans.

On the 3rd December 2021, the WSJ_manga Twitter handle tweeted that both part 2 of the manga and anime adaptation would be premiering in the year 2022.

Chainsaw Man Production Staff and Main Voice Revealed:

The live-streamed events showed the main voice cast. Read about them below:

Denji will be voiced by Kikunosuke Toya

Makima will be voiced by Tomori Kusunoki

Aki Hayakawa will be voiced by Shogo Sakata

Power will be voiced by Fairouz Ai

What Happened in Chainsaw Man Manga?

Chainsaw Man manga, which ran in the Weekly Shonen Jump from December 2018 to December 2020. It follows that Denji, was murdered by the Japanese yakuza and then was revived by a devilish companion, Pochita, who is part-chainsaw. They then merge to become Chainsaw Man. Denji is recruited and then develops a crush on the mysterious Makima. It becomes a part of an organization that hunts devils who have threatened the safety of humanity in the original story.

Manga fans who are waiting for the anime adaptation have to wait for some days to experience this new anime. Chainsaw Man will be an amazing anime for the anime fans out there. Just make sure that you keep a check on the release date and timings.