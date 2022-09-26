Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Now Streaming On Crunchyroll - TechnoChops

JJK (Jujutsu Kaisen) is now streaming on the famous Crunchyroll for fans across the world.

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 on Crunchyroll:

Anime fans rejoice! Jujutsu Kaisen is currently streaming on many websites, including Crunchyroll. What’s more interesting in this is that the English sub and dub of this hit anime movie are now available for many fans out there. Crunchyroll, the streaming service, has rolled out the film on its platform for its subscribers and enthusiasts.

It is a prequel to the anime series Jujutsu Kaisen. The film is based on Volume 0 of Akutami Gege’s hit manga. It revolves around Yuuta Okkotsu, a nervous young man tormented by the ghost of his childhood friend, Riku. Yuuta is then plunged into the world of sorcery as he starts going to Tokyo Jujutsu High School under the guidance of Satoru Gojo. He wanted to learn the ways of dark magic and control Riku forever.

JJK 0 was originally released back in December 2021 in Japan. It received its theatrical release in the US and Europe back in March 2022. Since its worldwide debut, the animated movie has been doing garnered critical acclaim. It is rated at 98% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Voices Behind Characters in Jujutsu Kaisen 0:

As per the reports and sources, the subbed and dubbed of Jujutsu Kaisen is done by these people. The cast includes:

Yuta Okkotsu (Megumi Ogata for Japanese, Kayleigh McKee for English)

Rika Orimoto (Kana Hanazawa for Japanese, Anairis Quinones for English)

Maki Zen’in (Mikako Komatsu for Japanese, Allegra Clark for English)

Toge Inumaki (Koki Uchiyama for Japanese, Xander Mobus for English)

Panda (Tomokazu Seki for Japanese, Matthew David Rudd for English)

Satoru Gojo (Yuichi Nakamura for Japanese, Kaiji Tang for English)

Suguru Geto (Takahiro Sakurai for Japanese, Lex Lang for English)

A little about Jujutsu Kaisen:

Jujutsu Kaisen starts with a boy named Yuji Itadori. He has physical strength, although he lives a completely ordinary high school life. On a bright day, he wanted to save a friend who was attacked by cursed spirits. He then eats the finger of Sukuna, taking that curse into his own soul. From then on, he has shared one body with the King of Curses.

He is guided by the most powerful jujutsu sorcerers, Satoru Gojo. Yuji is a student of Tokyo Jujutsu High School of Sorcery. It is an organization that exorcises the curses and then begins the heroic story of a little who became a curse to fight curses.