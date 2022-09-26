Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Scheduled For 2023: Everything To Know - TechnoChops

Famous anime will be getting a new season in the upcoming year. Fans have to wait for some time.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2:

According to the reports and sources circulating on social media and the internet, it tells that Jujutsu Kaisen’s Season 2 is coming soon for anime fans in the upcoming year. At the moment, we don’t know what will be happening in Season 2. As of now, the only thing we know right now is that it will be coming in 2023. However, we can expect something after looking at what happened in Season 1.

Season 2 will focus on Yuji Itadori’s quest to find and consume Sukana’s 20 cursed fingers. Jujutsu Kaisen 2 will be adopting the flashback story arc Hidden Inventory/Premature Death. It is all about Satoru Gojo’s high school days. It has been confirmed that Shibuya Incident Arc will be in this season.

The very first season was two cours that contained 24 episodes in total. The way the story will be based, it was previously predicted that Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 would be longer than a single cour.

On 18th September 2022, there was a special TV for Jujutsu Kaisean Season 2. It was broadcast by MBS/TBS TV stations in Japan a week right after the first season was finished, re-broadcasting during Summer 2022. JJK’s special program featured anime voice actors that performed live in some famous scenes. They celebrated the release with a new key visual. Albeit, they didn’t reveal anything related to Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 release date.

Moreover, the fans were teased about the anime adapting the manga’s Shibuya Incident Arc by asking, ‘Do you really think Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 will only have the Hidden Inventory and Premature Death arcs? Guess we’ll find out during the TOHO anniversary event!”

It was a reference to TOHO animation’s 10th-anniversary event’s final stage. It happened on 25th September 2022. They confirmed two two consecutive cours alongside a new complete key visual.

Where To Watch?

According to the leaks and rumors that are circulating on social media and the internet, fans will be able to watch Jujutsu Kaisen’s Season 2 on Crunchyroll. It will be streaming new episodes whenever it comes out. Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie was also released with English subs and dubs on Crunchyroll on 21st September 2022.