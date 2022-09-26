Toei Animation Confirms The Use Of Less Aura In Next Episodes Of One Piece After Fan Feedback - TechnoChops

One Piece Episode 1033 had a toned-down version of aura effects, which made fans criticize it.

Less Aura In Next Episodes:

According to the reports and sources that are circulating on social media and the internet, it tells that Toei Animation started to get complaints about the previous episodes about how the special effects were used too much. The animators of One Piece toned down the aura effects in Episode 1033. It was a decision that made every fan happy with this anime.

With the new episodes airing yesterday, fans noticed that the gold aura effects which were present in the previous episodes are no longer there now.

It was done after animator Tu Yong Ce confirmed on Weibo that Toei Animation had decreased the aura effects in their latest episode. Every episode coming in the future will have a reduced aura effect. As of now, there’s no official confirmation yet.

Most of the fans expressed their disappointment online related to the Kaido vs. Luffy fight, specifically in Episode 1028. In this episode, there was a fight between Luffy and Kaido, clashing with the use of Haki (Conqueror’s Haki).

FYI, Conqueror’s Haki is the rarest Haki that lets the user exert their will on others. This Haki lets the user use abilities to intimidate or incapacitate people with weak will. In the Wano Country arc, it was revealed that Conqueror’s Haki could be utilized to infuse weapons and physical attacks. It is pretty much similar to Armament Haki.

Whenever there’s a clash of two Conqueror’s Haki infusion users, there’s a spark of black lightning, as was shown in the manga.

Moreover, this black lightning was present in Episode 1028. It was covered with a glowing gold aura and flower petals.

Because of this, the fans criticized the fighting scenes online. This led Toei Animation to change its animation style.

In the latest episode, the battle scenes of Kaido and Luffy are now clearer than in the previous episodes. The aura effects are used more sparingly.

One Piece Episode 1034:

According to the reports and sources, it tells that One Piece Episode 1304 will be coming with toned-down gold aura effects. There will be less use of aura in the upcoming episodes, according to Toei Animation. Let’s see what will be happening in Episode 1035. We will look forward to it and experience it.