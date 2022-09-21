Google Cancels Half The Projects At Its Internal R&D Group Area - TechnoChops

The tech giant, Google, has been cancelling some projects in its in-house R&D division.

Google Slashing Projects:

According to some reports and sources that are doing the rounds on social media and the internet, it tells that the tech giant, Google, is slashing down projects in their in-house R&D division. The division is known as Area 120. There’s a report that states:

‘The company on Tuesday informed staff of a ‘reduction in force which will see the incubator halved in size, as half the teams working on new product innovations heard their projects were being cancelled. Previously, there were 14 projects housed in Area 120, and this has been cut down to just seven. Employees whose projects will not continue were told they will need to find a new job within Google by the end of January 2023, or they will be terminated. It’s not clear that everyone will be able to do so. According to Area 120 lead Elias Roman, the division aims to sharpen its focus to only AI-first projects, as opposed to its earlier mandate to fuel product incubation across all of Google.

The report further adds, ‘Over the years, the division has launched a number of successful products, including the HTML5 gaming platform GameSnacks, now integrated with Google Chrome; an AirTable rival called Tables which exited to Google Cloud; an A.I-powered conversational ads platform AdLingo, which also exited to Cloud; video platforms Tangi and Shoploop, which exited to Google Search and Shopping, respectively; the web-based travel app Touring Bird, which exited to Commerce, and a technical interview platform Byteboard, a rare external spinout. One of the projects now being cut with the changes in Qaya, a service offering web storefronts for digital creators, launched late last year.’

Google Confirming The Changes:

As per the reports that are circulating on social media and the internet, ‘Area 120 is an in-house incubator for experimental new products. The group regularly starts and stops projects with an eye toward pursuing the most promising opportunities. We’ve recently shared that Area 120 will be shifting its focus to projects that build on Google’s deep investment in AI and have the potential to solve important user problems. As a result, Area 120 is winding down several projects to make way for new work. Impacted team members will receive dedicated support as they explore new projects and opportunities at Google.’