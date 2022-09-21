Apple Launches AirPods Pro 2 – Here Is All What You Need To Know - TechnoChops

Cupertino-based tech-giant, Apple, is about to roll out a successor of the AirPods Pro.

AirPods Pro 2:

According to the reports and sources that are doing the rounds on social media and the internet, it tells that AirPods Pro 2 is official. Apple has revealed the 2nd-Gen flagship active noise-cancelling earbuds in their recent live event of ‘Far Out’ along with the new lineup of iPhone 14 series.

The very first generation was launched back in 2019, so a new refresh and update were on the cards for a while. The new earbuds boast the latest H2 chip of Apple, which is able to deliver an incredible sound to the users with better active noise-canceling features. On top of this, there are some new features that include touch controls and a revamped charging case with its own built-in speaker.

Apple revealed the 2nd-Gen AirPods Pro at their Far Out event with their new flagship iPhone 14 series. The company opened the pre-order window on the 9th of September, and the wireless earbuds will start shipping on the 23rd of September. Individuals who have pre-ordered the earbuds have to wait for some days to get their hands on the new and refined AirPods Pro and experience them.

AirPods Pro (2022) will be coming with a price tag of $249. The price is the same as AirPods Pro 2019 came with and went on sale. Apple’s premium earbuds will be competing with top-notch rivals from top companies, for instance, Sennheiser and Sony.

According to the rumors and leaks, it tells that the AirPods Pro will be having a radical redesign. It will be a rounded and stemless look which will pretty much look like Samsung Galaxy Buds+. However, there were some sources that told us that the AirPods Pro (2022) would have the same design and look as the original AirPods Pro.

AirPods Pro has been famous for its incredible active noise-canceling feature. Tech enthusiasts and audiophiles are expecting an amazing upgrade with the all-new AirPods Pro (2022). The new H2 chip will deliver a good listening experience to the users.

Furthermore, Apple’s AirPods Pro will be getting a brand-new low distortion driver inside, with a custom amplifier to power it. Apple has said that these wireless earbuds are the ‘most advanced AirPods yet’.