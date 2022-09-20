Samsung Creates A Mouse Device That Keeps People From Overworking - TechnoChops

Korean tech giant, Samsung, has created something that will be useful for people who overwork.

Samsung’s New Mouse Device:

According to the reports and sources that are doing the rounds on social media and the internet, it says that Samsung has created and designed a mouse that will prevent individuals who are overworking all day and all night. The mouse, known as Samsung Balance Mouse, will start to run away from the desk if it detects that the person using it is actually overworking.

At the moment, it is a concept-based mouse that is created by Samsung in a collab with an ad agency. The mouse device that is not available up for sale right now actually looks like a real mouse and also acts like one.

The Purpose Of This Mouse:

There was a video that was circulating on social media and the internet, which was posted by Samsung’s Korean YouTube channel. The core objective of this mouse is the distinctive design and its feature that lets the user improve their work-life balance in Korea.

Samsung, in its YouTube video, has stated that many workers in the office hesitate whenever they want to ask for an off time from their work. Some of the office workers are always under pressure to get done with their work on time. Most of the time, they are burdened with extra work, which makes them spend hours and hours at their desk.

How Does This Mouse Work?

The company’s video said it had designed and created the device to solve the issue of overworking the office workers. Samsung has stated in their video, ‘When working overtime, this innovative product reveals its genuine features. It detects hand movements, and when the chance comes, the wheels come out of the mouse and run away.’

According to a YouTube video, the mouse will move quickly to let someone even grab it. Nobody can grab it once it takes off. If someone tries to catch it, the core part of the mouse ejects itself.

The Korean giant says they want their people to enjoy their life after their work time by getting Samsung’s Balance Mouse.

People who like this concept and looking forward to purchasing this mouse have to wait for this product to get official. Once the final product is out, you will be able to buy this and enjoy its perks of it.