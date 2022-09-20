Uber Gets Hacked By a Teen? Here's What You Need To Know - TechnoChops

The world’s well-known ride-hailing service, Uber, was hacked a few days back.

Uber Hacked by A Teen:

According to the reports and sources that started to circulate a few days back on the internet and social media, it tells that the famous ride-hailing service, Uber, was hacked by a teen. As per sources, the cybersecurity incident took place when the hacker breached the company’s internal system. The hacker, who is actually an 18-year-old teenager, has said that they had admin access to company tools. It included Amazon Web Services and Google Cloud Platform.

The New York Times reports that the ride-hailing business has many internal systems, including Slack. They have been investigating the breach.

Some media outlets reached out to Uber and tried contacting the spokesperson of the company, but they declined to answer all the questions. Uber went on to Twitter, and they tweeted, ‘We are currently responding to a cybersecurity incident. We are in touch with law enforcement and will post additional updates here as they become available.’

The hacker has appeared to make themselves known to Uber’s employees. They even posted a message on the company’s Slack system. The message reads, ‘I announce I am a hacker, and Uber has suffered a data breach.’

Screenshots of these messages have been doing the rounds on Twitter. After this, the hacker listed confidential company information to which they had access and posted a hashtag saying that the company was underpaying their drivers.

The message on the Slack system from the hacker made many Uber employees initially think that it was a joke, as a media outlet said about it. Many employees responded to the post, including lighthearted emojis, for instance, sirens and popcorn. Some of the people were dropping GIFs of ‘it’s happening’ in the thread.

There was one unnamed Uber employee who told Yuga Labs security engineer Sam Curry that the staff was interacting with the hacker. They almost thought it was a joke.

‘Sorry to be a stick in the mud, but I think IT would appreciate fewer memes while they handle the breach’, an employee’s response, as per some sources.

A little about Uber:

Uber is a ride-hailing service that lets the drivers and riders connect with each other. This service lets people commute to their schools, colleges, offices and whatnot. It makes it easier for you to go from here to there. Uber has 118 million daily users, and it has been increasing since its launch.