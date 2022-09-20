Adobe Buys Figma for $20Bn – Creating Concerns Among The Creatives. - TechnoChops

The multinational software company, Adobe just acquired one of the biggest software companies.

Adobe Acquiring Figma:

According to the reports, Adobe has just bagged an acquisition of $20 billion. The multinational software company, Adobe, has purchased Figma, the emerging giant in the creative apps market. Their rivalry ended when Adobe announced that they had secured a deal of $20 billion to acquire Figma.

This acquisition will let Adobe utilize Figma’s famous design tools in the widely-used portfolio of their creative apps. This deal also means that Adobe will be taking off its competitor from the creative apps market and bringing it under its own umbrella.

Independent Figma Team:

Adobe has stated that the current plan is essentially for nothing to change right now. Scott Belsky, Adobe’s chief product officer and EVP of Creative Cloud, has said in an interview with a media outlet, ‘I think that acquisitions are only made well when they are done uniquely based on the company and that you never follow a playbook. Belsky further said that the Figma team will have their own ‘complete autonomy.’

The independence that Figma has its own point that they have repeatedly been underscoring. Belsky, in a LinkedIn post and Figma’s CEO, Dylan Field, in a blog post, both of the individuals mentioned that the current plan is for Figma to operate autonomously.

Belsky has said, ‘The last thing that anyone wants is to disrupt either one of our roadmaps.’ This means that there are no plans to bring Figma inside the CC (Creative Cloud), and there will be no changes in Figma’s pricing, as per what Belsky has said.

If there’s anything happening, it will be the earliest change on Adobe’s side. Adobe has been coming to an end in the Adobe XD. It is in some of the reports that all of the users of XD will be moving to Figma in the future, according to Belsky. He stated, ‘it was never because we didn’t think product design and development and this vertically integrated stack was a big opportunity.’ He further added, ‘Once [the acquisition] closes, then we will figure out how to serve those customers, likely with Figma.’

Dylan Field knows how to earn its customers’ trust. He stated, ‘We have to establish that trust for Adobe and for Figma by being really consistent over time around what we do, the actions we are taking and showing up for the community and doing what’s right here.’