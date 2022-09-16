Sony Teases Ultra Customizable DualSense Edge PS5 Controller - TechnoChops

Gaming console manufacturer, Sony, is all to drop an incredible customizable DualSense Edge PS5 Controller.

DualSense Edge PS5 Controller:

According to the reports and sources that are circulating on social media and the internet, it tells that Sony is preparing to roll out a new PS5 controller that will be focused on customization. This will be called DualSense Edge, and it will compete with Microsoft’s Xbox Elite controllers.

DualSense Edge wireless controllers will be offering next-level customization to the users. You can customize the hardware on these controllers as well as tweak some settings through the software.

For the hardware, you can swap out the stick caps. Choose between standard, high-dome, and low dome caps. The back buttons are swappable as well. You will have half-dome and lever options in it. The sticks can be replaced in the future if you think they are worn out because of their heavy use. Potential buyers need to note that spare sticks won’t come out of the box. The stick modules will be sold separately.

Talking about the software side, users can remap, deactivate, adjust the stick sensitivity and tweak the trigger travel. The company wants gamers to adjust the travel distance and dead zones for different types of games. DualSense Edge will let you save multiple profiles, so you can swap between them whenever you are switching through games.

The setup adjustments can be made on board on the controller by pressing on Fn button. This will allow the users to switch between profiles, adjust game/chat volume, and bring up the controller profile settings for more tweaking.

DualSense Edge is the beefier version of the DualSense controller. It won’t lose any of the regular features that can be found in the DualSense Controller. It will still come with haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, motion controls, and a built-in microphone. The USB-C cable with it will come braided, and it will use a connector housing to be locked into the controller.

According to the reports and sources, it tells that the price of the DualSense Edge controller is still unknown. Nobody is sure about the pricing of this controller. However, Sony has said that they will reveal more about this controller in the coming months.

As per the reports and leaks, there is no release date for the DualSense Edge controller right now. At the moment, nobody is sure about the proper release date of this controller.