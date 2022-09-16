Upcoming Smartphones With 200MP camera - TechnoChops

The new wave of upcoming smartphones with 200MP cameras is here.

200MP Camera Club:

Smartphone manufacturers have been upping their camera game for a long time. They have been upgrading the cameras with higher megapixels to give you better quality images with accurate details and crispier resolutions.

Smartphones with higher megapixels will be able to capture some amazing photographs as well as shoot smooth FHD and 4K videos from their camera setup.

Below is the list of the smartphones that will be coming with the full-fledged 200MP camera setup:

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra:

Motorola’s latest and all-new innovation for the Edge 30 Ultra. Motorola is currently working to bring a phone with an advanced and next-level camera setup to take on all of the competitors. Inside the phone, there’s a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 that will be doing all the processing work for the camera to bring out some incredibly detailed photos for the user.

Talking about the camera setup, the 200MP Samsung HP1 sensor is the main primary camera on this phone. It is the largest sensor on the phone right now in a smartphone. At the moment, Samsung calls this design Tetra2pixel (Tetra-to-the-power-of-two pixel). The lens of this camera is stabilized, and users don’t have to worry about the stabilization because this camera sensor has got you covered. The icing on the cake of this camera is its f-stop, its f/1.9 aperture.

On the other hand, the ultrawide camera is based on the Samsung JN1 sensor. It is a 50MP tetra-pixel unit. The focal length of this lens is 14 mm with a wide aperture of f/2.2. The cherry on top of this camera is that it comes with autofocus. Users can use it for close-ups.

There’s a telephoto lens on the camera setup with ultrawide and wide lenses. Motorola calls it the portrait camera, and its focal length is 50 mm. It comes with a wide aperture of f/1.6. This sensor is called Sony IMX663.

Moto X30 Pro:

Motorola will be rolling out another phone that will be coming with the 200MP camera setup. The phone will be boasting an incredibly fast chipset of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 that will be able to let the phone perform better than its competitor. The camera setup will be able to execute some amazing shots because of the high-end SoC in the phone.

Talking about the cameras on this phone, the first lens will be coming with 200 megapixels, but at the moment, we are not sure about which lens it is right now. We can expect a top-notch camera from a renowned manufacturer. This lens will be a wide-angle lens, for sure.

The others will be an ultrawide angle lens and a portrait angle lens. At the moment, we are not sure about the megapixels count on both of the lenses. However, we can expect the ultrawide to be 50 megapixels, and the portrait angle lens can be 12 megapixels.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra:

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is the latest flagship phone from the Korean giant Samsung. It is the successor of the very famous S22 Ultra. It will be coming in the upcoming year. The phone will be coming with an advance, and high-end camera setup paired up with Qualcomm’s fastest and cutting-edge chipset, Snapdragon 8 Gen2.

According to the reports, it is rumored that S23 Ultra’s will have a 200-megapixel camera with a new ISOCELL sensor. The notable leaker, IceUniverse, who has a track record of leaking accurate and proper information related to Samsung, has said this.

As per the sources, the new 200MP camera is confirmed as of now. It will come with a wide aperture of f/1.7. It will be different from the ISOCELL HP1 and ISOCELL HP3 modules. HP1 and HP3 are the current 200MP camera sensors that are available in the market right now. This new sensor will be somewhere between them.

S23 Ultra will have the same design as its predecessor and also keep the 10MP periscope module.

Xiaomi 12T Pro:

Chinese tech giant, Xiaomi, is all set to bring its new 12T Pro smartphone with a 200MP camera paired with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. The phone will compete with all of the high-end flagship phones from different brands.

If we talk about the camera setup of this smartphone, it will be arriving with a Samsung HP1 primary sensor that will be paired with an 8-megapixel ultrawide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens. As of now, the sources have told this about this phone. Nobody is sure if the company is upgrading the other cameras, but the 200MP will be there for sure.

Samsung Galaxy Note 30 Ultra:

The smartphone manufacturer, Samsung, is already working on their Galaxy Note 20 Ultra’s successor, Galaxy Note 30 Ultra. The phone will feature a sleek and stylish design with an amazing camera setup on the back. Inside the phone, there will be an Exynos chipset or a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset. The chipsets will be different for every region.

According to the reports, the camera setup will feature a high-end and cutting-edge 200 MP camera. It will be a wide-angle lens sensor. The other cameras will be 12MP for the ultra-wide angle and 12MP for the telephoto camera. At the moment, we aren’t sure whether it will be 100% accurate or not, but we can expect this camera setup on the Galaxy Note 30 Ultra.

Moreover, these cameras will be coming with incredible modes, for example, Digital Zoom, Auto Flash, Face Detection, and Touch to Focus.

Infinix Zero Ultra:

As per the leaks and rumors that are circulating on the internet and social media, it tells that Infinix is currently working on a Zero Ultra phone that will be coming to the public in the upcoming year. As per the reports, it tells that the phone will be boasting a whopping 200MP camera setup. The primary camera will have a 200-megapixels wide-angle lens paired with two more cameras. For the other cameras, it is unknown what type of sensors will be there.

According to the leaks, there will be a telephoto angle sensor paired with an ultra-wide angle sensor. If all of this turns out to be official, then it will be an ideal option for many people out there. This phone will compete with many top-notch devices in the 200-megapixels category.