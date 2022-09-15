Black Clover Chapter 338: Land Of The Sun Yami’s Friend Asta Power Up? - TechnoChops

A new chapter of Black Clover is in the pipeline, and it will be coming out for the manga fans in the Shonen Jump’s 42nd issue.

According to the reports and sources that are circulating on the internet and social media, it tells manga fans will be experiencing something new this weekend. There will be a new chapter of Black Clover. It is scheduled to be released on 19th September 2022.

Below are the timings and release date of the Black Clover’s Chapter 338:

Pacific Daylight Time: (8 AM)

Central Daylight Time: (10 AM)

Eastern Daylight Time: (11 AM)

British Summer Time: (4 PM)

Central European Summer Time: (5 PM)

Indian Standard Time: (8:30 PM)

Philippine Time: (11:00 PM)

Australian Central Daylight Time: (00:30 AM, 18th September)

What Happened in Black Clover’s Chapter 337:

There will be spoilers of the new chapter of Black Clover in the upcoming days. However, we can still give you a little recap of what happened in Chapter 337.

The chapter begins with Natch telling the members of the Black Bull about the incident and that Asta might be dead. They didn’t believe hearing this at first. Along with Vice Captain, they planned to find Asta or his corpse if he’s dead. Meanwhile, Asta gets up in a strange and meets the Samurai named Ryuya Ryudo, who tells him that Yami grew up here. Now they know each other very well.

Once he realizes that he should head back to the Clover Kingdom, Ryuya tells him that he’s very far right now. He’s not even close to his home in the land of the Sun. Since he is the Shogun of this country, and while Asta is here, he must get the power upgrade to face Lucius.

Where to Read Black Clover Chapter 338?

Once the Black Clover Chapter 338 is released, it will be free to read on many platforms, including Viz Media, Manga Plus, and Shonen Jump’s official application. Manga fans can read the first three and the latest chapters for free without subscribing to the service. However, if you want full access to every chapter, you will have to pay the subscription fee to read the entire catalog. Moreover, the app is available for fans on Google Play and App Store. You can download it and experience your favorite mangas there.