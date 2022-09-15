Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 198: Release Date and Spoilers - TechnoChops

Jujutsu Kaisen’s new chapter is in the pipeline, and manga fans across the world just can’t wait now.

Chapter 198:

We know that the latest chapter isn’t out yet, but we can discuss it. As a result of the domain expansion, Naoya has excelled in his trump card. So the fight will continue between Naoya, Maki, Miyo, and Daido in the next chapter.

With his abilities and nature, he will expand his domain powerfully. It is possible that Naoya will be achieving lightspeed because it is high due to his environment.

In this case, taking him down is nearly impossible. It will be difficult for everyone to defeat him now. To take down Naoya, Miyo and Daido have to sacrifice themselves.

Naoya’s cursed spirit will be exorcised. Everyone will combine their powers, including Kamo, to exorcise Naoya’s cursed spirit.

Recap of Chapter 197:

ICYMI, here’s a recap of what happened in Chapter 197 of Jujutsu Kaisen. There was a battle between Naoya and Maki in which Maki outstripped him quicker than anything. She has the ability to sense the cursed spirits because of the temperature and air density differences inside her.

What fans saw in the chapter, Toji and Daido glimpsed cursed souls without cursed energy. She was able to defeat Naoya. Miyo trained her and guided her properly to defeat anyone.

Moreover, Naoya explained that she wouldn’t be able to defeat him without the cursed energy. Maki must exorcise him by using cursed weapons. In the end, Naoya is reborn and opens his domain when everyone thinks he will be defeated.

Raw Scans and Leaks:

As per the sources and reports, there are no raw scans and leaks at the moment. They will be released before the official release of the chapter. Fans will get a sneak peek.

Where to read Jujustu Kaisen?

Fans across the world can read the manga online on the Shonen Jump website or on the Shonen Jump app for iOS and Android devices.

