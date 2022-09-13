Boruto Chapter 73: Spoilers & Release Date – Everything You Need To Know - TechnoChops

Boruto’s new chapter is in the pipeline, and fans across the world can’t wait for it anymore.

According to the reports and sources that are circulating on the internet and social media, Chapter 73 of Boruto will be arriving for the fans on 20th September 2022. It is arriving after a break. At the moment, the chapter’s release date is clear, but the release time is still unknown. Moreover, the release date for the upcoming manga is for the Japanese audience only.

Manga fans across the world have to wait for some days because once this is officially released, they will be able to read it and experience it.

Chapter 73 Spoilers:

As of now, there are no such spoilers for Chapter 73 of the Boruto. However, we can take a short recap of what happened in the previous chapter, so you will get an idea of what will be happening in Chapter 73.

‘Amado is surprised that Ada is alive. She laughs at him, and Shikamaru notices that the scientist is terrified, wondering who and what Ada is. Considering her an enemy since she is with Code, Delta prepares to strike her with her free leg but stops short of hitting her. Ada points out to her that Delta is being captivated by her. She obeys Ada, who orders her to release Code, which shocks Shikamaru.

He asks Delta what’s going on, but she has no idea. Shikamaru asks Ino for backup. Sasuke apologizes to Boruto for breaking his promise when Momoshiki gets the better of him, causing Kawaki to do so. Sasuke explains that only a few people know that Kawaki killed him, which he considers lucky, as many as hostile towards the boy.

Boruto thinks they shouldn’t hate Kawaki because he asked, but Sasuke replies that anyone who kills him will be hated. Boruto adds that he could only ask Kawaki, and the latter could only do so because they are brothers. Boruto thanks Sasuke for his forehead protector, which helped solidify his resolve, and attempts to return it.

Where To Read Boruto Chapter 73?

For the manga fans who are looking forward to Chapter 73 and are still clueless about where they can read Chapter 73 of Boruto. They can head over to Viz Media’s official site, which offers the latest chapters in English. It is the official publisher of Boruto.