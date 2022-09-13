Apple To Appeal Brazil Sales Ban Of iPhone Without Charger - TechnoChops

The tech giant, Apple, has appealed to Brazilian officials to let them make sales in Brazil.

Apple Appeal to Brazilian Officials:

According to the reports and sources that are circulating on the internet and social media, Cupertino-based company, Apple, appealed to Brazilian officials that they should lift the ban on selling iPhones without a charger. For your information, Apple has taken out the battery chargers from their iPhone’s box from 2020. Brazilian officials banned the company from selling phones because the product was incomplete for the consumers.

Justice Ministry of Brazil fined the tech giant Apple for 12.275million reals (approx $2.38 million). Furthermore, they ordered the company to cancel sales of iPhone 12 and newer, which aren’t coming with chargers out of the box. In addition to this, suspending the sales of iPhones will surely affect the sales of Apple.

As per the reports and sources, the order was published on Tuesday in the country’s official gazette. Ministry further argued that the iPhone lacks an essential part. It is a ‘deliberate discriminatory practice against consumers.

As of now, higher authorities have rejected Apple’s argument that they are actually focusing on cutting down carbon emissions. They say there’s no such evidence that tells selling the smartphone without a charger will offer environmental protections.

Apple has said that they will be working with the Brazilian consumer protection agency, Senacon, to resolve the concerns of the officials from Brazil.

Apple has stated, ‘We have already won several court rulings in Brazil on this matter, and we are confident that our customers are aware of the various options for charging and connecting their devices.’

The renowned media outlet, Reuters, has said, ‘The order comes a day before Apple is expected to announce its new iPhone model.’

iPhone 14 Series:

Apple has recently released its new iPhone 14 series lineup. The phones are sleek and stylish. Inside the phones, there are new chipsets from Apple which are able to deliver incredible performance to the user. They will come with iOS 16 out of the box. iOS 16 is the latest OS from Apple with a simple, clean and minimalist user interface.

The phones are equipped with an amazing camera setup that is able to shoot 4K videos at 60fps. Also, they will be able to take crisp and detailed pictures with the camera setup.