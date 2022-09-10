Google Pushing For Android 13 Patch For Every Pixel Except 6A. - TechnoChops

Google is rolling out the Android 13 Patch for Pixel phones, but not for the Pixel 6A.

Android 13 Patch:

According to the reports and sources that are circulating on the internet and social media platforms, it tells that the tech giant, Google, is all set to roll out the Android 13 patch to fix some bugs that are found in their Pixel phones. The monthly update of September 2022 is being delivered to users across the world. People were having unexpected battery drain and disabled wireless charging issues in their Pixel phones.

For the users of Pixel 6A, it is kind of bad news that the patch won’t be arriving on their phones. They will get the patch by the end of this month or the next month. Pixel 6A has one fix that is included in the list, which is its fingerprint scanner was having issues. Some customers of the new phone found that using a fingerprint, they hadn’t registered or for the fingerprint of an entirely different person.

For the users who were going through the increased battery drain, Google has stated there’s a background activity happening in the launcher and has said they had it fixed in this update. If your Pixel phone’s wireless charging isn’t getting activated, this update is supposed to restore that function and fix it.

Google’s OS problematic start with the Android 13 is not the first time they have done it. The very first major update of Android 12, which came out last December, reported a number of launch issues and added newer features to their new Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, but the tech giant had to pause the rollout of their OS launch after they found some phones are having disconnecting issues as well as drop calls for no reason. It was no doubt a turbulent start for the release of Android OS.

According to Google’s Twitter handle, they have tweeted, ‘Our September software begins rolling out today to all supported Pixel devices running #Android13 and will continue over the next week. The updates include improvements to:

Battery & Charging

Bluetooth Connectivity

User Interface

Moreover, there are some other issues that are being solved, which include problems connecting some Bluetooth devices or accessories and correcting lock screen notifications that would only partially display.

If you are a Pixel phone user, then get ready to install this update, and if you have Pixel 6A, you have to wait for your phone’s new update.