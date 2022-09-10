Meta List 4 Ranking Signals For Videos On Facebook - TechnoChops

Meta makes use of four signals to let the videos be shown and played to a mass on Facebook.

According to the reports and sources that are circulating on the internet and social media platforms, it tells that Meta has shared a list of top four signals which are used to determine which video will be distributed to a mass on Facebook.

These signals which have the most influence on video distribution include:

Originality

Audience Retention

Audience Loyalty

Engagement

We will tell you about each signal in the following sections.

Meta wrote a blog post, in which they stated, ‘Facebook’s video ecosystem values original content and encourages intentional and loyal consumption. We want videos on our platform to be authentic, enduring, and entertaining, which can turn casual viewers into passionate fans.’

If we put this in simpler words, if you are producing original videos then the viewers will keep coming back to watch, and your content will be surfacing on the platform more often.

Below you will read about the sections:

The popular social media platform, Facebook, prioritizes videos which are created by the person or team who is posting them. It will always prioritize videos which are 100% original. Also, Facebook likes videos which aren’t 100% original if the creator is looking to add something meaningful to the uploading material.

Moreover, semi-original content is appreciated. If the creator adds unique commentary to the video, which is made by someone else.

Audience Retention:

Keeping the viewers to stay on a video to the end is a strong distribution signal for content on the social media platform.

Meta states in a blog post, ‘Retention is one of the indicators of how well the content was received by the audience – a slow and gradual decline in the audience retention graph can show that the topic and structure of the video match well with what your audience wants to see, while an early drop off may mean that the content isn’t what the viewer expected.’

The company, Meta, recommends the creators plan out their videos around a storyline, building them OTG mobile viewing and investing in better production quality to increase the retention of the audience.

Audience Loyalty:

Audience loyalty refers to how often the viewers are coming back to watch more content from the same creator. The loyalty signal gets stronger whenever users search for the creator’s videos or simply visit the creator’s profile to watch their content.

Facebook prioritizes the video content in which there are interactions and conversations. Person-to-person interaction increases the distribution further. Users sharing videos with their friends and family increases engagement.