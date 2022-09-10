Twitter Finally Rolling Out Edit Tweet Button - How It Works, Criteria? - TechnoChops

Popular social media platform, Twitter, is introducing a new feature for its users.

Edit Tweet Button:

According to the sources and reports, users on Twitter can now edit their tweets. The latest feature, named Edit Tweet, will allow users to change their tweets on the platform. Twitter says the feature is currently in the testing phase, and they will be rolling it out to the public in the coming weeks. They said in a tweet, ‘If you see an edited Tweet, it’s because we are testing the edit button… this is happening, and you will be okay.’

Twitteratis have been demanding the edit button on Twitter. The Edit Tweet feature was a major missing for the users to edit their tweets on the social platform. However, Twitter has been making some little improvements to the social platform; for instance, the character count increased from 140 to 280 back in 2017.

In a blog post on Twitter, they said, “We are hoping that, with the availability of Edit Tweet, Tweeting will feel more approachable and less stressful. You should be able to participate in the conversation in a way that makes sense to you, and we will keep working on ways that make it feel effortless to do just that.”

How Does This Feature Work?

At the moment, whichever thing you post on Twitter can not be edited. Albeit, you can continue it by adding tweets to the thread. If a typo or a change is needed in the tweet, the user has to take it down and post a new tweet. With this Edit Tweet feature, users will be able to modify their words in the tweet without deleting them.

You can edit the Tweets a few times in the 30 minutes time period once you have published them. Twitter has explained, ‘Think of it as a short period of time to do things like fix typos, add missed tags, and more.’

What Is The Criteria? Who Can Use Edit Tweet Feature?

Twitter mentioned in their blog post that this feature is currently being tested internally, and it will be expanded to the Twitter Blue subscribers in the next coming weeks. As a part of their subscriptions, they will receive early access to this feature. Twitter says this will be localized to a single country at first, and later it will be expanded as people will know how to use Edit Tweet.