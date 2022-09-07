Samsung Galaxy Tab Foldable To Be Launched In Early 2023 - TechnoChops

The tech giant, Samsung, is all set to launch its foldable Galaxy Tab in the upcoming year.

Samsung’s Foldable Galaxy Tab:

According to the reports and sources, it tells that Samsung is currently working on bringing a foldable Galaxy Tab to the tech world.

As per ‘Ianzuk’ on Naver, the Korean-giant Samsung is planning to bring a foldable Android tablet to the market in the first half of 2023. The tablet will be coming out with the Galaxy Tab S9 series, which seems it will be making its debut with the S23 series.

The new foldable Android tablet will be the company’s third model with the foldable form factor. The very first foldable phone was Galaxy Fold, which was introduced in 2019. The other Galaxy Flip-type was first launched in 2020.

In the early times of 2021, there was a rumor which went around the social media and internet, which said that Samsung was working on a ‘Galaxy Z Fold Tab’, which would come with the ‘double-folding’ form factor. The double-folding display will have a compact tablet size when the panels are closed, with a wider display screen once the panels are opened up. Also, there were rumors that Flex Mode on this form factor will be showing up as the keyboard or the kickstand.

As of now, nothing has been official from the company. Samsung has been showing off concepts. The company brought the same double-folding form factor concept at CES 2022.

At the moment, it is not confirmed that this is the form of a foldable Android tablet from Samsung. If the market will be getting this tablet or not. It will be exciting and interesting for tech enthusiasts if this tablet becomes official and starts to roll out to the public.

Foldables from Samsung:

Samsung rolled out the foldable phone for the very first time back on 6th September 2019. The device was capable of being folded open to a 7.3-inch tablet-sized flexible display, while the front of this phone had a smaller cover display on it. It was mainly made to let the user access the device without opening it. These foldable phones belong to the Galaxy Z series.

Currently, there are four foldable devices from Samsung right now. As per the rumors and leaks, Samsung is working on bringing a foldable Android tablet to the tech world.