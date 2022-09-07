How To Hide Your Online Status On WhatsApp While Chatting - TechnoChops

Users on WhatsApp can hide their online status whenever they are chatting with others.

Hiding Your Online Status on WhatsApp While Chatting:

According to the leaks and rumors that are circulating on social media and the internet tells that there’s a feature where users can hide their online status whenever they are chatting with others on the social media platform.

As per the sources, you can hide your last seen so that no one knows when your messages were read by you.

To start this, it is important for you to understand how the online status on WhatsApp works. Once you know about it, you will then learn how to hide it. You will only appear online to others when the app is opened in the foreground of your smartphone. However, if you close the app or run it in the background, others will only be able to see when you used the app last time.

Taking all of this into consideration and all you need is to don’t appear online to your contacts and still read the messages when you are offline. Receive all the messages when you are connected to the internet, but before going to WhatsApp, ensure that you have turned on airplane mode on your smartphone.

If you are on an iOS device, go to your Settings, or if you are on Android, head to Quick Settings; there, you will see ‘Airplane Mode’. Doing this with the messages you had received when you were online will appear, but since you aren’t connected to the internet before going to the app, no one will be able to see that you are online or not.

Easy Instructions:

You will learn the easy instructions below:

Step 1: Receive your messages when you are online, but don’t open WhatsApp.

Step 2: Turn on Airplane Mode, and wait till all of the networks are shut down. Then open WhatsApp and read the messages.

Step 3: If you like to respond, type and send the messages that will be saved to the conversation but won’t be sent.

Step 4: Close the WhatsApp application. Turn off Airplane Mode. Once your phone is connected to any network, the messages will be sent.

Users can repeat this process according to their preferences. Just know that never ever WhatsApp when you are connected to the internet, or you won’t be able to hide your online status.