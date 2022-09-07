Google Premium Pixel Tablet To Be Launched In 2023 - TechnoChops

The top tech company, Google, is all set to launch its Pixel tablet in the upcoming year.

Google Pixel Tablet:

According to the reports and sources that are circulating on the social media and the internet, it tells that Google is all set to release a Pixel tablet. It will be coming out somewhere in 2023.

The last time Google launched a tablet was in 2018. It was Pixel Slate, which was running the smooth and clean Chrome OS in it. There was this time when the device was going to have a successor, but Google shared some news that they were planning to discontinue the tablets. Before all of this, the Google-branded tablet which was able to run Android was the Pixel C, which was launched back in 2015.

Google’s Rick Osterloh says that the company plans for this distant Pixel tablet to be ‘the perfect companion to your Pixel phone”. It will bridge the gap between your home life and the OTG activities of the users. Just like you will expect from other Pixel devices.

The tablet will be running on the Google Tensor chip, just like their Pixel phones.

At the moment, there are no hints related to the pricing of the tablet. The Pixel’s tablet launch is still isn’t disclosed yet. Nobody when it will be launched for the public. The tech world has to wait for the future time to experience what this new tablet from Google will be able to offer to fans around the world.

Hardware:

Talking about the hardware, if we take a close look at the device’s hardware, as we can see in the brief teaser which was provided by Google. We can see there are four pins under the Google ‘G’ logo. These pins tell that the tablet’s charging mechanism can be wireless while it is docked on a wireless charger. Speaking of charging, we can see a Type-C USB port on the side.

These renders of the Pixel tablet tell that there will be a Nest Hub smart display. Also, on the rear, the single and circular camera gives a vibe of the Pixel 3 and Pixel Slate. There’s no camera flash as of now, but maybe later on, Google will add it. We can’t say anything right now.

Pixel tablet will be coming in two colorways: off-white shade and greenish-gray color. It will be pretty much similar to the colors of this fall’s Google flagship Pixel 7