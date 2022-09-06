Tesla To Launch Humanoid Robot This Year-Musk - TechnoChops

Tesla, the innovative tech company, is all set to launch a humanoid robot this year.

Tesla’s Humanoid Robot

According to the reports and sources, it tells that tech giant, Tesla, is currently working on a humanoid robot. The humanoid robot’s name is Optimus. The previous name of this humanoid robot was Tesla Bot.

Back in August 2021, it was the big announcement on the last day of AI Day. Many people thought Tesla’s AI technology and Project Dojo supercomputer were mainly aimed at making the company’s self-driving car capabilities quicker than ever. As per the sources, the FSD system has been beta testing in the USA and Canada since the last months of 2020.

In other reports, Musk claimed that Tesla would be expanding the number of 100,000 to 1 million beta testers by the end of 2022. With this, there will be a lot of data to make better and enhanced self-driving models.

With all the environmental behavior knowledge and AI processing power, Tesla will be able to take self-driving capabilities to the next level. Drivers will be able to have more control over their cars now.

At the time when Musk was announcing the humanoid robot, he said, ‘potential to be more significant than the vehicle business over time.’

With this, it hinted at the Universal Basic Income idea, which has been floating around in the last few years.

Elon Musk thinks the Optimus program is enough for a prototype to be ready to demonstrate by the end of September. Tesla made an original announcement that the robot would be 5 ft 8 inches, weighing 57 KGs (125llbs) with the ability to carry 20 KGs (45llbs) over long distances. Moreover, they deadlift 68 KGs (150llbs), making them a very useful thing for helping out humans pick up stuff. In this statement, Tesla added bot’s maximum speed would be 5 mph.

According to the reports and sources, Tesla is all set to roll out these robots this year. The sources say that it will be arriving in the month of September. At the moment, nobody is sure if the beta testing is done on these robots or not. Only the official announcement and release will come out from Tesla.

People across the world have to wait for the tech giant’s official statement. Once it gets official, we will be experiencing a new era of modern technology.