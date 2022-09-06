Apple Starts Manufacturing Of iPhone 14 in India - TechnoChops

Apple is working on rolling out iPhone 14 this month for the tech world.

Manufacturing of iPhone 14:

According to the reports and sources, it tells that Cupertino-based tech giant Apple has been working with suppliers to start the production of the iPhone 14 in India. They have plans to start manufacturing iPhone 14 as the US tech giant is looking forward to the alternatives to China. The reason behind this is the unrest political situation between US and China. Because of this, it disrupted the production of phones.

As per the reports, Apple’s Taiwan-based supplier Foxconn has done the research for the shipping items from China and assembling the iPhone 14 at its plant in Chennai. In the report, it says that the production of the iPhone 14 will start to roll out after October-November, once the production is completed.

Apple hasn’t responded to Reuters’ request yet.

The company has started to shift some areas of iPhone production from China to other markets, including India. India is the world’s second-biggest smartphone market, and Apple is also planning to start assembling iPad tablets there.

India and countries such as Mexico and Vietnam are getting important for Apple because of their contract manufacturers supplying American brands, as they are taking out the production plants from China.

Last month, Nikkei reported the tech giant’s suppliers are also thinking of producing Apple Watch and MacBook in Vietnam for the very first time.

A little about iPhone 14:

iPhone 14 is the latest addition to Apple’s flagship lineup. The phone is coming with some new cutting-edge features with a blazing-fast chipset inside it. On top of that, it will have an incredible camera setup on it. In addition to this, iPhone 14 will come in two different sizes. One will be a regular 6.1-inch smartphone, while the other will be iPhone 14 Max, and its size will be 6.7-inch.

Moreover, iPhone 14 is coming on 7th September 2022. Apple will be hosting an event in which they will be revealing their new iPhone along with the Pro variant of this phone. The Pro versions will be coming with a different camera setup. Also, the front camera will be different from the regular iPhone 14.

Tech enthusiasts have to wait for some days to see what Apple will be offering to their customers with their all-new iPhone. They can pre-order their new iPhone from Apple.com directly or through online sellers if they want.