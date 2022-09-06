Apple Expected To Launch First Foldable iPhone in 2023 - TechnoChops

The tech giant, Apple, is currently working on its very first foldable iPhone.

Foldable iPhone:

According to the reports and sources that are circulating on the internet and social media, it tells that Apple is all set to take the foldable phones category. The tech giant, Apple, is currently working on a foldable iPhone, which will be competing with other foldable phones from Motorola, Samsung, and Huawei.

As of now, the concepts and renders that have come out from different designers on the social media platforms and the internet tell that it will be coming with a normal iPhone, and once it is unfolded, the screen size will be increased to an iPad Mini’s display size.

In other reports, Apple will be going on the same route as Motorola RAZR and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3. They will be working on halving the size of the smartphone display when it’s not in use.

As per the rumors that have been circulating over the years, which say that Apple is looking for a flexible OLED manufacturer to produce panels for their foldable iPhone, there’s a report from 2019 which gives a hint that Apple has moved to the testing stage.

A leaker, Jon Prosser, has shared a few details on what tech enthusiasts have to expect from the foldable iPhone. He added that there is something in the works at Cupertino at the moment.

According to the reports and sources, it tells that the all-new foldable iPhone will be coming next year. As of now, nobody is sure what’s the official release date. What we have seen in the last few years is that Apple will announce it in their official events, and then after a gap of 3-4 months, it will be released to the public.

Tech enthusiasts can expect this phone to come in Q2 or Q3 because that’s the time when Apple is rolling out all the phones for the public.

Price:

As per the rumors and leaks, it tells that the foldable iPhone will be coming with a hefty and premium price tag. It will be somewhere around $1500 – $2000. It will be a phone with some cutting-edge features and next-level technology. Moreover, most of the foldable from competitors are worth more than this price tag. Apple will be competing with some notable companies, which include Samsung and Huawei.

As of now, we aren’t clear about the price. The price is still unknown. Only the official news coming out from Cupertino will tell its actual price.