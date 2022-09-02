PlayStation 6 (PS6): Release Date, Expectation & Pricing - TechnoChops

The renowned electronics company, Sony, is all set to launch the successor of the PlayStation 5.

PlayStation 6:

According to the reports that are circulating on the internet and social media, it tells that the gaming industry will be seeing a PlayStation 6 soon. At the moment, we are not sure whether it is official or not. But we can expect a new gaming console from the company Sony.

PS6 will be coming with some of the bleeding-edge features that will outperform every competitor that is present in the market right now.

According to the leaks and rumors, there are not any proper release dates for the official release of PlayStation 6. We aren’t sure about it. Once the announcement of this gaming console gets official by the company, then we will have a proper release date for it.

Some of the fans across the world think PS6 might be arriving somewhere in 2024 or maybe 2025.

As per the leaks and rumors, PlayStation 6 will have custom-tuned components inside it. All of the parts will be customized and tuned by Sony to compete with other competitors.

The native gaming resolution would be 8K for the players. At the moment, we don’t know about the refresh rate. It will be more than 120Hz. Moreover, gamers can expect modular capabilities with a wireless charging pad for the PlayStation 6.

Some of the sources say that fans are expecting a slimmer gaming console with no disc drive. It means the gaming will be moved to the cloud. There will be no Blu-ray system inside the PS6. Also, storage enhancements will be coming to the gaming console. Users can install internal hard drives according to their preferences.

Moreover, virtual reality will be getting even real in this gaming console. It will be something that will give a next-level experience to the user. In addition to this, the user interface of the gaming console will be clean and simple. It will be convenient for everyone to start a game, stream or watch anything they want.

As per the reports that are circulating on the internet and social media, it says that the pricing of the PlayStation 6 will be somewhere around $600+. It will depend on the variant users will choose for their use. It can be more than this expected price because PlayStation 6 will be coming with cutting-edge features and capabilities.