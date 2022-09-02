AMD Is Working On Extreme Gaming Laptops for 2023 With New Dragon Range CPU - TechnoChops

The world’s top CPU and GPU manufacturer, AMD, is currently working on extreme gaming laptops.

Extreme Gaming Laptops of AMD:

According to the reports that are circulating on the social media and the internet, it tells that the tech giant, AMD, is currently working on getting into the extreme gaming laptop market in the next year. The company was successful in rolling some of the best mid-range gaming laptop section, and they have been dropping some of the amazing compact machines which pack some serious power inside them.

As per the leaks and rumors, AMD has said that they are working on a mobile CPU which will be named ‘Dragon Range’.

Dragon Range CPU:

AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) is working on a new series of mobile CPUs. The aim of these CPUs is to create a device that will be a next-level machine for users across the world. Dragon Range will be coming with a higher number of cores and threads ever present in a mobile gaming CPU. AMD promises that it will be all set to deliver the fastest creator productivity as well.

AMD will be working on more beefed-up laptops instead of portable, thin and light laptops. This CPU will be housed in a huge laptop machine which will be able to take on other laptops from different brands.

Robert Hallock, director of technical marketing of AMD, said ‘largely exist in the space where gaming laptops are plugged in the majority of the time.’

This clearly means the laptops will be thicker because they will be focused on performance instead of power efficiency. Hallock further added, “…. more power efficient than other laptops in that competing timeframe.”

Furthermore, there’s another line of laptops which are thin and light in the pipeline, named as ‘Phoenix’ line of CPUs.

AMD:

AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) is a tech giant that produces semiconductor devices. These devices are used in computer processing. The brand focuses on producing flash memories, graphics processors, motherboard chipsets, and a variety of components used in computer-related electronics goods.

AMD is a well-known brand among content creators, designers, gamers, and people who want high-end processing on their computers. Most of the computers in this world have AMD processors in them because they are powerful and power efficient. Moreover, the GPUs from this brand deliver amazing graphics and performance to the users.