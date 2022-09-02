One Piece Chapter 1059 Spoilers, Release Date: What Happened To Sabo? - TechnoChops

One Piece’s new chapter is all set to come out in the upcoming days for manga fans across the world.

One Piece Chapter 1059:

According to the reports that are circulating on social media and the internet, it tells that there’s a new chapter of One Piece is coming soon for manga fans. The Chapter 1059 was delayed from the traditional weekly release schedule. It won’t be coming this weekend in Japan or internationally on online services.

There are no specific reasons for the delay. The manga creator, Eiichiro Oda, thinks that regular breaks will maintain the quality of new chapters as well as for his own health and his team in the production house.

As per the leaks and rumors, there’s good news for the manga fans, and Viz Media has confirmed the new release date for One Piece Chapter 1059. The date is 11th September 2022

The new instalment of the iconic manga series will be available to read online at these international times:

8 AM – Pacific Time

11 AM – Eastern Time

4 PM – British Time

5 PM – European Time

8:30 PM – India Time

11 PM – Philippine Time

12:30 AM (12th Sept) – Australia Central Time

Fans who are waiting for this instalment can get access to the entire library of published chapters. It will cost $1.99 for them a month via the membership of Viz Media. Fans can download Manga Plus app through the App Store and Google Play.

Spoilers:

One Piece Chapter 1059 will be focusing on Sabo. Fans will be finally getting to see him for the very first time since the Reverie arc. Manga fans saw him when he was getting ready to declare war on the Celestial Dragons and save Kuma. In comparison, the Revolutionary Army Commanders are going to fight Fujitora and Ryokugu and win.

Fans saw Sabo finally contacting the Revolutionary Army in Chapter 1058. Fans know that he has been accused of murdering King Cobra. However, the truth of the situation is unknown till now. One Piece 1059 will be revealing some new things for the fans, and once they dive into that, they will know what actually happened during the Reverie.

Manga fans across the world have to wait for some days to read what will be happening in Chapter 1059. If you aren’t subscribed to Manga Plus, then subscribe to it now. Don’t miss anything.