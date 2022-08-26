Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 195: Spoilers And Release Date - TechnoChops

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 195 is coming soon for fans around the world.

According to the reports and leaks that have been circulating on the internet and social media recently, it says that the release date of Jujutsu Kaisen’s Chapter 195 is near. It is scheduled to be released on 28th August 2022. Below are the timings for the different regions:

11 PM (Philippine Time)

8:30 PM (India Time)

3:00 PM (British Time)

4:00 PM (European Time)

7:00 AM (Pacific Time)

10:00 AM (Eastern Time)

9:00 AM (Central Time)

Fans who are residing in these can check on this time for the new chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen. Moreover, they can subscribe to Viz Media and Manga Plus, from where they will get access to the latest chapters as soon as possible they come out. The monthly subscription costs $1.99 USD.

Chapter 195 Spoilers:

We have some potential spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 195. Fans can read about these spoilers below at their own risk:

Yuji Itadori, an unnaturally fit high school student, having the natural abilities of athletes, avoid tracking the team due to his commitment of time. Then, he joins the Occult Research Club due to its flexibility. He visits his ailing grandfather at the hotel on a daily basis.

His grandfather, who’s on his deathbed, tells Yuji some powerful words: ‘Assist people forever’ and ‘Die people around them. These two concepts sprung because his grandfather is in regret right now.

After his grandfather passes away, Yuji interprets his grandfather’s messages as a single statement: every human deserves a ‘proper death’. Megumi Fushiguro challenges him and informs everybody from his school about the high-grade cursed charm talisman.

His buddies at the Club open up the talisman, a rotting finger, which draws curses to the school. Most of the Curses are animals that will be spawned by unpleasant emotions and later on strengthened in wizardry or same charms by absorbing magical powers. Now, Yuji is unable to defeat the Curses.

For the fans, these spoilers aren’t 100% real. Most of the people on Reddit and 4chan give these spoilers. Readers have to wait for the official release of the chapter so that they can have a better experience of the manga. If you want to read the chapter as soon as possible, it rolls out, then make sure you are subscribed to Viz Media or Manga Plus.