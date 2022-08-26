One Punch Man Season 3: Release Date And Prediction - TechnoChops

One Punch Man Season 3 is coming for fans across the world.

Season 3:

As per the reports that are circulating over the internet and social media about One Punch’s Season 3. It is said that the new season will be coming soon for fans across the world. It’s finally happening after almost three years because that’s when the second season was wrapped up.

As reported to media outlet Crunchyroll, the official website on which you can find One-Punch Man TV anime, has confirmed on Thursday that a third season is in the pipeline. The hit show will be going into production. A visual of key characters was drawn by the main character designer, Chikashi Kubota. It was posted along with the announcement. The artwork has Saitama and Garou in it. As of now, there are no teasers of what will actually be happening in the upcoming season.

As of the last update, Shueisha, Bandai, or any other company which does the production of the anime hasn’t confirmed anything related to the One Punch Man Season 3 release date.

At the moment, the release date is not confirmed yet. Nobody is sure about the release date.

Predictions:

The prediction of One Punch Man Season 3 gives enough clues from the ending of One Punch Man Season 2, Episode 12. It ended with Garou leaving off when he was about to visit Lord Orochi. The end credits and end card didn’t give a direct hint about the anime.

When the finale aired, the official One Punch Man Twitter page tweeted, it said, “Thank you for watching the TV anime One Punch Man Episode 24: The Wiping Of The Disciple’s Butt! This is the final round of the second season, but One Punch Man is not over! We will do our best to deliver the anime again!”

Many leaks and rumors tell that the last sentence of the tweet was a reference to a planned re-broadcast of the current anime episodes on Japanese TV stations. It doesn’t stop anime fans from demanding more info about OPM Season 3.

One Punch Man:

The story of One Punch Man revolves around a bald superhero defeating every bad enemy in his way with a single blow. The fan base of this anime is around in millions, and people are waiting for Season 3 to roll out as soon as possible.