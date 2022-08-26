Malware Found In These 35 Android Apps - TechnoChops

You need to delete these apps in order to keep your mobile safe and secure.

Malicious Apps:

According to the reports and rumors that are circulating on the internet and social media, it mentions that there are some new Android apps that have potential malware inside them. The reason is that they will steal money from users’ devices and their accounts. Most of the users are currently using these apps across the world, and the download count has reached millions. If your phone has these scam apps, you need to remove them immediately in order to stay safe and don’t let your money get stolen from hackers.

These Android apps have been in the news lately because of their security breach. Google has been deleting some of these apps in order to keep their users safe from these apps having malware inside them. Just after that, it was reported that there are more Android apps that have been found with potential malware inside them, and they can be a threat to millions of users worldwide.

Names of Malicious Apps:

We will mention these apps below, so you can be careful, and if you have them installed on your phone, it’s high time when you need to remove them now:

Walls Light – Wallpapers Pack

Big Emoji – Keyboard

Grad Wallpapers – 3D Backdrops

Engine Wallpapers – Live & 3D

Stock Wallpapers – 4K & HD

EffectMania – Photo Editor

Art Filter – Deep Photo effect

Fast Emoji Keyboard

Create Sticker for WhatsApp

Math Solver – Camera Helper

Photopix Effects – Art Filters

Led Theme – Colorful Keyboard

Keyboard – Fun Emoji, Sticker

Smart WiFi

My GPS Location

Image Warp Camera

Art Girls Wallpaper HD

Cat Simulator

Smart QR Creator

Colorize Old Photo

GPS Location Finder

Girls Art Wallpaper

Smart QR Scanner

GPS Location Maps

Animated Sticker Master

Personality Charging Show

Sleep Sounds

QR Creator

Media Volume Slider

Secret Astrology

Colorize Photos

Phi 4K Wallpaper – Anime HD

The reason why we have mentioned all the names of these apps is that they have been banned from Google. If you have them on your phone, delete them as soon as possible. These apps contain malware, and they will be able to steal your money from your bank accounts linked to your phone. These apps are filled with malware ads, and they keep bombarding the users with the ads, and once they click on the ad, it will somehow breach inside your phone.